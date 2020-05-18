Oribe

Gold Lust All Over Oil

Replenish and restore with a curated blend of 17 intensely nourishing and protective natural oils. Rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, this luminous beauty elixir nourishes, protects and locks in moisture from head to toe. Designed to hydrate and soften hair, body, face and décolleté. May also be used as a deep treatment for hair overnight or a conditioning beard oil. Regardless of where it’s used, this fast-absorbing oil is sure to leave behind an all-day radiant glow.