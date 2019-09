Rivet

Gold Leaf Wall Artwork Décor On Canvas – 18 X 24 Inch, Blue And Grey

$64.99

Buy Now Review It

An Amazon Brand - Embolden your home décor with this gorgeous piece of contemporary wall art. Printed on canvas and finished with hand-painted details, this print uses large shapes and blue, gray, and gold hues to create an appealing abstract design that will bring energy to any room.