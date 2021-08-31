Signature Sleep

Gold Inspire 8″ Responsive Memory Foam Mattress

$239.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Settle into a long and relaxing night of sleep and wake up truly inspired! The Signature Sleep Inspire 8 inch mattress made with foam provides a full 8 inches of comfort and support—with memory foam and high density foam to cradle your body and relieve pressure in your shoulders, spine, hips, and feet. The foam core also provides balanced support and eliminates motion disturbance, so you’ll sleep right through your partner’s nighttime tossing and turning. Talk about a great bedtime story! This Signature Sleep mattress meets federal flammability standard 16 CFR 1633 and is shipped compressed, rolled and vacuum sealed for your convenience.