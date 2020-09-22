United States
rigby home
Gold Flatware Set
$280.00
At rigby home
Have you been feeling like your flatware is a little, well, flat? Our sleek, slightly rounded silhouettes feel light in your hand and will never go out of style. This twenty piece set includes 4 knives, 4 dinner forks, 4 dessert forks, 4 dinner spoons, and 4 breakfast spoons. Each piece is hand-finished at a family-owned factory in Portugal. Dishwasher safe. Buying Guide Reviews