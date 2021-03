Unwritten

Gold Flash Plated Multi-color Bracelet Set

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Add color and trend to your wardrobe with this gold bead chain and multi-color glass bracelet from Unwritten. Wear one or wear them both Gold Flash Plated Approx. adjustable 8" Imported Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11962305