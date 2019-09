Etsy

Gold Evil Eye Ring

£13.49 £11.47

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Eye Minimalist ring 18k gold / 925 Sterling Silver Increase your ring collection with special touches, like this dainty ring with a polished eye. Wear it alone for a minimalist look or stack it together with other stacking rings. Made in gold plated 18 carat 925 sterling silver, this ring is perfect