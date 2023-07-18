Kendra Scott x Barbie

Gold Emilie Stud Earrings In Pink Iridescent Glitter Glass

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kendra Scott

Benefits Girls Inc. For every purchase of the Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Emilie Stud Earrings, Kendra Scott is donating 20% of the purchase price to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which will directly support the efforts of Girls Inc. to ensure that a new generation of girl leaders grow up strong, smart, and bold! ​ ©2023 Mattel.