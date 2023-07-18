United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Kendra Scott x Barbie
Gold Emilie Stud Earrings In Pink Iridescent Glitter Glass
$65.00
At Kendra Scott
Benefits Girls Inc. For every purchase of the Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Emilie Stud Earrings, Kendra Scott is donating 20% of the purchase price to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which will directly support the efforts of Girls Inc. to ensure that a new generation of girl leaders grow up strong, smart, and bold! ©2023 Mattel.