MacKenzie-Childs

Gold Check Hostess Serving Set

$125.00 $69.00

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Serve guests in style with our Gold Check Hostess Serving Set. Made of durable stainless steel and plated in 24K gold, the set includes a serving spoon, a serving fork, a sugar spoon, and a butter knife. Handy to have around the house or as a thoughtful hostess gift, these utensils detailed in our signature checks will be an indispensable part of every supper.