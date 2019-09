gold bond

Gold Bond Overnight Hand And Body Lotions - 8oz

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Gold Bond Ultimate Overnight Lotions has 7 replenishing moisturizers to hydrate overnight and into the next day. The Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture while you sleep, while the Humectants and emollients help skin feel smoother and softer. Formulated with a light, calming scent to aid in relaxation during the nighttime routine.