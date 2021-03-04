Hamilton Hills

Gold Baroque Wall Mirror, 24″ X 36″

$199.99 $189.99

Buy Now Review It

SOPHISTICATED DESIGN: A taste of old world and opulence with our beautiful large 24" x 36" gold baroque topped framed wall mirror. Our premium, 24 inch by 36 inch exterior dimensions mirror features a custom elegant leafing pattern on the top 8 inches. The rich old world feel from the thick layered 2/5" frame surrounds a beautiful solid glass mirror center. The large glass mirror is secured and reinforced with solid backing for added stability. SAFE & EASY INSTALLATION: Reinforced boxes to protect during shipment. Our authentic silver backed glass is embedded in the frame for added protection. All mirrors come with reinforced D-ring hanging clips as well as wall hardware. Inner glass dimensions of 18 3/4" by 25 1/2". Total depth at the widest part of 2" 3 GENERATIONS OF EXCELLENCE: Our family has been manufacturing and producing mirrors for over 3 generations. We stand by the quality of our product and your experience. A family owned business with simple principles. Affordable quality in America. EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY: We use premium materials not found in other lesser quality imitation mirrors you will see. Our mirrors are made to strict trade-secret standards and pass a rigorous 8 point inspection. Every mirror comes with our certification of authenticity. Our beautiful large 24" x 36" gold baroque style rounded top wall mirror is a timeless classic, offering elegance and old world charm while constructed and designed with modern principles and materials. This piece is sure to add richness and opulence to any room whether a bathroom, powder room mirror or something in your hallway or entrance. Our layered 2.5"" frame surrounds the large 18 3/4" by 25 1/2" center plate glass beveled mirror in the center. An elaborate leafing pattern is featured in the top 8" of the 24" by 36" mirror overall. Our mirror comes secured within the frame to add stability and prevent distortion or warping. Our mirrors include pre-installed slimline 1/4 inch hanging hardware hooks. We stand by our products and your happiness. A USA Company with 3 Generations of Family Values.