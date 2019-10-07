Missoma

Gold Axiom Chain Necklace

$214.00

At Missoma

STRENGTH & STABILITY Inspired by the power and unity of women, the Helical Collection re-imagines helix curves into sculptural, bold and elegant forms. The 18ct gold-plated Axiom Chain creates a bold statement worn alone or a powerful ensemble when teamed with other necklaces. Wear with the Gold Bobble Chain Choker, or why not link the Axiom Bracelet to your necklace for a longer style. Metal: 18ct Gold Plated on Brass Dimensions: 435mm Weight: 26.4g