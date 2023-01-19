Gola

Grandslam Trident

The Gola® Grandslam Trident sneaker keeps true to its court heritage with its sleek lines and sporty silhouette. All leather uppers. Lace-up closure for a secure fit. Padded collar and tongue. Soft textile linings. Padded footbed for optimal comfort. Durable gum rubber outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz