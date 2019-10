Hada Labo 肌研

Gokujun Hyaluronic Lotion Moist

$14.98

Buy Now Review It

Hada Labo Gokujyun Super Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Lotion instantly hydrates your skin and helps to preserve its optimum moisture balance. It replenishes and locks-in moisture for complete hydration. Your skin feels significantly soft and supple. It helps to improve dry and dehydrated skin, leaving it silky smooth.