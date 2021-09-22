Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
promoted
IKEA
Gojibär Plant Pot
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At IKEA
You can use GOJIBÄR to lift your potted plants from the floor. Just as suitable on the balcony or patio as in the living room.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
IKEA
Solvinden Solarhängeleuchte
BUY
€7.99
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Lindbyn Spiegel
BUY
€49.99
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Pådrag Vase
BUY
€1.00
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Vase En Verre Transparent Pådrag
BUY
€0.99
IKEA
More from IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Solvinden Solarhängeleuchte
BUY
€7.99
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Puderviva Bettwäsche-set
BUY
€99.99
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Nordkisa Ablagetisch
BUY
€59.99
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Björkåsen Laptoptisch
BUY
€29.99
IKEA
More from Décor
promoted
IKEA
Solvinden Solarhängeleuchte
BUY
€7.99
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Lindbyn Spiegel
BUY
€49.99
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Pådrag Vase
BUY
€1.00
IKEA
promoted
IKEA
Vase En Verre Transparent Pådrag
BUY
€0.99
IKEA
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted