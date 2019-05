Schwarzkopf

Göt2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel

$4.79

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Take your hair to new heights with göt2b ultra glued invincible styling gel. This non-sticky, no-flake formula is powered by a high-tech styling agent, Alpha XTR, to bring you the strongest gel hold ever. Use on damp or dry hair, and style away.