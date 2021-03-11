Carol's Daughter

Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-in Cream

Details Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-In Cream intensely moisturizes and helps to reinforce weak strands with every use. This creamy leave-in conditioner with Castor Oil and Black Seed Oil makes hair stronger between washes and better able to resist breakage, so it can maintain its length. The Goddess Strength System delivers 15X stronger hair in one use, 94% less breakage,* and supports the strength of your hair as it gets longer. Goddess Strength was developed and tested for curls including 4C. Formulas are validated for curls and in addition, Carol's Daughter recruited women who self-perceived their hair to be damaged, frizzy, and have hair shrinkage. *system vs. non-conditioning shampoo