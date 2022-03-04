Anya Lust

Goddess Of Abundance Robe

$290.00

She bestows power and wealth to women who live life on their own terms. A true goddess saunters throughout her domain, deciding what she wants and how she wants it. Wear this sumptuous robe before bed and after you rise, to get into the mindset that tells the universe all that you seek. Features: poly satin, contrast piping Care: dry clean or delicate wash Details: fits true to size Model notes: 5’9” | US2 | wearing size small Style #AL501