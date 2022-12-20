United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Athleta X Alicia Keys
Goddess Bodysuit
$179.00$124.99
At Athleta
FOR: Life on and off the mat FEEL: Super-soft Powervita™ rib fabric hugs the body FAVE: Limited-edition style co-created with Alicia Keys, made inclusive by design #450639 Show More 85% Nylon/15% Spandex WICKING: Pulls sweat away from the body to the surface of the fabric so it can evaporate BREATHABLE: Airflow moves easily through the garment RATED UPF 50+ (Excellent Protection) Machine wash and dry. Imported. Show More Fitted next to the body One piece long romper Mock neck Body length in size medium: Regular: 33" Body length in size Plus/2X: Regular: 32" Show More