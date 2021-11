Ariana Grande

God Is A Woman Gift Set

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Empowered and breath taking this Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Gift Set is a breath off fresh air for the senses and perfect for the holidays. Fragrance Family Fruity Musk Key Notes Top - Ambrette, Juicy Pear Middle - Orris, Turkish Rose Petals Base - Madagascara Vanilla, Creamy Cedarwood Includes God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum (3.4 oz) God is A Woman Dual Ended Rollerball (0.17 oz each)