Beekman 1802 Goat Milk, Set of Four 9oz Bar Soap Gift Box, Honeyed Grapefruit. 2018 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list. Scented with sweet notes of red grapefruit, guava, and lemon blossom. Skin Awakening Formula- Big Bar – Our triple milled, mirco-exfoliating bar with guava leaf is intensely refreshing and formulated to delight your skin. And like all our soap, its natural fragrance and color is great for sensitive skin. And cuz we don't discriminate, we made this bar big and bold enough for both gals and guys. Like all our soaps & skincare products, we try to eliminate harmful chemicals while featuring botanical based ingredients from farms - not labs. Pure goat milk is rich in vitamins and gentle on skin. Sulfate, Paraben, Petroleum & Phosphate Free. Clean and simple. Just like country life. Essential Ingredients – Shea butter protects, moisturizes and soothes skin. Real guava leaf exfoliates, tones and brightens skin. Pure goat milk is rich in vitamins and gentle on skin. Sulfate & Paraben Free.