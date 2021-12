CGD London

Goals Diary 21cm X 14cm

$32.50

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

CGD LONDON diary Vegan leather Red foil embossing on the front and back, 200 pages, 12 months of dated planning, runs from January 2021 to December 2021, yearly overviews, monthly calendar spreads, to-do list overviews, notes pages, address pages, 100gsm acid-free bleed-proof paper, black ribbon page marker, pocket in the back Length 21cm, width 14cm