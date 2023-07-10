JBL

Go2 Waterproof Ultra-portable Bluetooth Speaker

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming 5 hours of playtime IPX7 waterproof Speakerphone Audio Cable Input Included Components: Speaker; Micro Usb Cable; Quick Start Guide The JBL Go 2 is a full-featured waterproof Bluetooth speaker to take with you everywhere. Wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5 hours of continuous JBL quality sound. Making a splash with its new IPX7 waterproof design, Go 2 gives music lovers the opportunity to bring their speaker poolside, or to the beach. Go 2 also offers crystal clear phone call experience with its built-in noise-cancelling speakerphone. Crafted in a compact design with 12 eye-catching colors to choose from, Go 2 instantly raises your style profile to all-new levels.