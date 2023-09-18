Go-To Skincare

Benefits Cruelty-free •Vegan •Sulphate-free The MECCA view A lightweight face oil that deeply hydrates, soothes, revitalises and protects the face against environmental aggressors that can cause premature ageing. Featuring ten potent plant and nut oils, Face Hero is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants that fight against fine lines, dark spots, dryness and inflammation. The oil formula leaves no residue and penetrates deeply and quickly into the skin. Key ingredients Almond oil: rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and amino acids, it helps to soften and nourish the skin. Jojoba oil: has fatty acids similar to those found in the skin's collagen, making it ideal for improving the elasticity and vitality of the skin. Brazil nut oil: highly moisturising and high in antioxidants to protect the skin against environmental aggressors and prevent premature aging Made without Animal products, parabens, silicone, PEGs, sulphates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oil, petrolatum and synthetic colours. Awards Voted “Best Winter Skin Saviour” by you in the MECCA Beauty Election 2020. Usage Gently massage five drops all over the face, neck and décolletage, after cleansing and before face cream. Item Code V-813012