Manduka

Go Play Yoga Mat Carrier With Pocket & Adjustable Strap

$32.00 $25.50

Buy Now Review It

100% polyester 13.7'' strap; 5'' x 8'' pocket Suitable for all mat sizes Quick-release buckles for optimal accessibility Large storage pocket for valuables Weather and water resistant fabric Made from OEKO-TEX certified 100% polyester For information on how Manduka contributes to the community, please visit the About page Streamline your trips to the studio with the Manduka® GO Play Mat Carrier. Mat Carrier with pocket, adjustable strap that's suitable for all yoga mats. Large storage pocket for smartphones, wallets, keys, etc. Eco-friendly construction with weather-resistant properties. Made from OEKO-TEX certified 100% polyester. Dimensions: 13.7'' strap; 5'' x 8'' pocket Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 14 in Height: 7 1⁄2 in Strap Length: 43 3⁄4 in Strap Drop: 45 1⁄4 in Weight: 5 oz