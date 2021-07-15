Burke Decor

Go Picnic Set In Various Colors

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burke Décor

Our Picnic Set, made with bamboo fiber, is a must have for picnics, camping or a day on the boat. This 10-piece set includes 4 cups, 4 plate-bowls, 1 salad bowl and 1 anti-slip tray-top. The set packs neatly and closes with a sturdy silicone band. Available in two assorted color ways, this reusable set is an alternative to disposable or fragile dishware. Dimensions: 9 1/2 x 9 1/2 x 5 1/2 in. - BPA, PVC and Phthalates free - Dishwasher safe - Suitable for hot and cold foods and liquids - No microwave or oven use To extend the life of our products, we've combined responsibly-sourced bamboo fiber, a highly-renewable natural resource, with a 100% food-grade melamine binder. PLEASE NOTE: We work tirelessly to make our products durable and reusable, however this eco-friendly material is not unbreakable. They will not shatter like the ceramic or glass but if dropped or knocked on a hard surface at a bad angle they can break due to the natural rigidity of the bamboo.