Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Backpacks
Manduka
Go Free 2.0 Backpack - Black
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Manduka
Manduka’s GO Free backpack is an innovative hybrid of backpack and yoga mat carrier. The GO Free gives you the freedom to take your yoga anywhere, and feel great doing it.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Backpack
$34.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Pebble Leather Backpack
$480.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Clyde
Leather Backpack
$348.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Proenza Schouler
Black Marbled Canvas Small Backpack
$945.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Manduka
DETAILS
Manduka
Mesh Halter Bra
$35.00
$27.00
from
Manduka
BUY
DETAILS
Manduka
Eko Cotton Racer Back Bra
$31.00
from
Manduka
BUY
DETAILS
Manduka
Yoga Towel
$38.00
from
Manduka
BUY
DETAILS
Manduka
Artist Collection Equa® Hot Yoga Mat - By Maddy Nye
$92.00
from
Manduka
BUY
More from Backpacks
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Nylon Tote Backpack
$178.00
$69.30
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
State Bags
Kane
$85.00
from
State Bags
BUY
DETAILS
Vintage
Vintage '90s Gingham Mini Backpack
$22.12
from
asos marketplace
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Weekender
$245.00
from
Away
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted