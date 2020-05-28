Magnitone London

Go Bare! Rechargeable Mini Lady Shave

$39.00 $35.10

Achieve silky smooth skin with the Magnitone Go Bare! Rechargeable Mini Lady Shaver in Pink; a compact device that removes hair quickly and effectively on the legs, underarms and bikini line. Crafted with Magnitone’s floating SkinSoft™ shaving head, the lady shaver is able to tilt in order to reach the contours of the body. The showerproof device effortlessly glides over short hairs, delivering natural and comfortable hair removal in both wet and dry conditions. Unlike shaving, the device is able to eliminate hair without irritation or redness. Expect ultra-smooth skin that is free from unwanted hair. The convenient shaver boasts a long-life, rechargeable battery, which can be charged using the micro USB table contained within the box. A two hour charge provides up to 100 minutes of use. The Set Contains: Mini Lady Shaver Mesh Travel Pouch Micro USB Charge Cable Cleaning Brush