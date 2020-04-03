Tula

Go Away Acne Spot Treatment

$20.00

Banish imperfections for a clear and glowing complexion with TULA Skincare's Go Away Acne Spot Treatment. This spot treatment is powered by 5% benzoyl peroxide to combat breakouts and fade acne marks. Tea tree oil helps reduce inflammation and redness helping improve the skin's clarity and texture. Key Ingredients: 5% Benzoyl Peroxide: targets breakouts and fades acne spots. Tea Tree Oil: reduces redness and inflammation. Licorice Extract: helps brighten and calm the skin. Key Benefits: Targets regular acne and occasional breakouts. Reduces redness and inflammation. Brightens and clears complexion. Gentle formula.