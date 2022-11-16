Hypervolt

Explore Hypervolt Go 2, mini massage gun As powerful as it is portable At only 1.5 pounds, it fits perfectly in your bag and sits beautifully in your home. With 3 hours of battery life per charge, and patented QuietGlide® technology for hyper-quiet sessions, the Hypervolt Go 2 balances power and portability for a deeply satisfying massage. Design that delivers The new Hypervolt Go 2 has a sophisticated design that looks good and feels good. It is built to last, with high-quality materials, intuitive ergonomics and a modern arctic-grey finish.