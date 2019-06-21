Glytone

Glytone Acne Bpo Clearing Cleanser

A purifying face wash for acne-prone skin types that cleanses the skin and banishes the bacteria to prevent future breakouts. Encapsulated Benzoyl Peroxide (4.5%) eliminates acne-causing bacteria preventing future breakouts. FEATURES & BENEFITS: Formulated with encapsulated Benzoyl Peroxide reduces irritation and improves efficacy Keeps skin clear of blemishes, whiteheads and blackheads by inhibiting the growth of acne-causing bacteria, P. acnes Fights existing blemishes and prevents future breakouts Targeted delivery system in a stable formula Non-irritating