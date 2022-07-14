Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Vince
Glyn Slide Sandal
$250.00
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Vince
Glyn Slide Sandal
BUY
$150.00
$250.00
Nordstrom
Cult Gaia
Cleia Platform Sandals
BUY
$458.00
Bloomingdale's
Aquazzura
Babe Neon Satin Stiletto Sandals
BUY
$1025.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Larroudé
Dolly Crystal-embellished Platform Ankle-strap Sandals
BUY
$375.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Vince
Vince
Plumeria Blooms Long Sleeve Hammered Satin Dress
BUY
$149.96
$445.00
Nordstrom Rack
Vince
Ribbed V-neck Cashmere Tunic Sweater
BUY
$173.97
$445.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Pleated Woven Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$375.00
Net-A-Porter
Vince
Scoop Neck Camisole Wrap Dress
BUY
£240.00
Vince
More from Sandals
Vince
Glyn Slide Sandal
BUY
$150.00
$250.00
Nordstrom
Cult Gaia
Cleia Platform Sandals
BUY
$458.00
Bloomingdale's
Aquazzura
Babe Neon Satin Stiletto Sandals
BUY
$1025.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Larroudé
Dolly Crystal-embellished Platform Ankle-strap Sandals
BUY
$375.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted