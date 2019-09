See By Chloé

Glyn Canvas & Leather Espadrille Sandal

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bergdorf Goodman

See by Chloe fringed canvas and matte leather espadrille sandal. 4.5" braided-jute wedge heel; 2" platform; 2.5" equiv. Open toe. Adjustable ankle strap. Padded footbed. Rubber outsole. "Glyn" is imported.