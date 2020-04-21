GLYDE

Glyde Ultra Thin Premium Condoms – 12-pack Standard Fit/extra Sensitive : The #1 Natural Condom In Australia

GLYDE ULTRA (53mm) premium condoms are sized to fit most men while providing extra strong performance without compromising sensitivity for either partner. Voted the #1 choice for a natural, sustainable and ethical sexual health brand, GLYDE has been featured in Men’s Journal and Cosmopolitan magazines for its natural ingredients and innovative technology. GLYDE condoms are double washed to eliminate unpleasant latex odor, and “double-dipped” for added strength and resilience. Made with sustainably harvested natural rubber latex, and lightly lubricated with premium body-friendly lubricant, GLYDE condoms support your natural health lifestyle, while ensuring pure pleasure for both partners. You’ll both feel the difference! GLYDE ULTRA (53 mm) are available in 12-count and 36-count packs. FDA & CE approved. Triple tested to exceed global standards for safety and performance. For over 20 years GLYDE is Australia’s #1 condom brand – Now available in the USA through GLYDE America!