Nip + Fab

Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme Xxl

£22.95 £16.95

Our best-seller just got BIGGER - the Glycolic Fix Extreme Pads are now available in XXL size with 100 pads. Stock up on our super-strength acid exfoliating facial pads to target oily + congested skin. A cult favourite, these extreme night pads contain 5% pure glycolic acid and have been further enhanced with the addition of salicylic acid, making these your ultimate night treatment to refine pores, brighten the complexion and de-congest the skin through the improvement of the skin’s natural exfoliation process. Easily incorporated into a weekly routine, use at night 2-3 times a week. For more sensitive skin types we advise patch testing beforehand and using once a week.