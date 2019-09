Nip + Fab

Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow Extreme 6%

£19.95

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

High performance toner with 6% pure glycolic acid for a brighter complexion. A powerful blend of exfoliating acids deeply cleanse and retexture skin for a smooth, even complexion. Combined with hydrating hyaluronic acid + vitamin B5 to maintain skin hydration for brighter looking skin. 6% glycolic acid retextures + resurfaces for the ultimate fresh glow.