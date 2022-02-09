United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Nip + Fab
Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads Xxl
£19.95£14.95
At Nip + Fab
Our best-seller just got BIGGER. The popular Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads are now available in XXL size with 100 pads. These innovative pads are soaked in exfoliating glycolic acid (2.8%) which helps to retexture + resurface whilst witch hazel helps to tone the skin.This moisturising formula with hyaluronic acid + soothing blue daisy helps to reveal brighter + smoother looking skin.