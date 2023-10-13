The Inkey List

Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Made with moisturizing aloe, our 100% natural lubricant is organic and ultra-hydrating. The gentle pH-balanced formula is free from glycerin and parabens and manufactured to the ideal osmolality for the body. *Can be used with devices and condoms. Try both of our lubricants with the shine duo. ○ Vegan ○ Cruelty-free ○ Fragrance-free ○ pH-Balanced ○ Paraben-free ○ Made in USA