Overall Rating : 4.71 / 5 (7 Reviews) 4.71 7 Reviews 6 5 star reviews 5 6 0 4 star reviews 4 0 1 3 star reviews 3 1 0 2 star reviews 2 0 0 1 star reviews 1 0 Top Customer Reviews Where reviews refer to foods or cosmetic products, results may vary from person to person. Customer reviews are independent and do not represent the views of The Hut Group. Ordinary Glycolic 7% I bought this with high hopes, but I believe the acid content is too high for my skin type. I have gone back to the Pixie Glow 5%. 9/16/19 by Nano Verified Purchase Did you find this review helpful? Yes (0) No (0) Report this review Awesome I'm so glad that I bought this. I know that The Ordinary is a cult favorite, so I took a chance and was a little concerned when I saw the low price, knowing that my skin is pretty sensitive. I saw results instantly, and I mean INSTANTLY, the first time I used it, and it does not bother my sensitive skin, apart from temporary redness directly after use. That fades within 10 or so minutes, though. I've been using it for about 1.5 months, and my skin has totally changed. My skin is incredibly smooth. The texture has died down a lot and my pores are about a third of the size that they were before. My skin breaks out a lot less, and when it does break out, it's very minor. With that being said, I use it nightly and I've only gone through about a quarter of the bottle. So, this one bottle will last about four months for me. And best believe I'm gonna buy it again. One side note, though. If your skin is raw or you have a lesion, this will *sting*. Do NOT put it on open lesions or after you dermaplane. I know that should go without saying, but I feel that this needs to be said. I have changed my skincare regimen, and I think that is why I'm having great results. I also use their zinc serum and Drunk Elephant's peptide moisturizer. But I feel that I owe about 60% of the improvement to this, 30% to the peptide moisturizer, and 10% to the zinc serum. At any rate, just buy it. 5/27/19 by Rachel Verified Purchase Did you fi