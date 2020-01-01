SkinCeuticals

Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight

Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight is formulated with a free acid value of 10% glycolic acid, allowing it to work at a true 10% concentration proven optimal in promoting effective exfoliation and natural cell turnover. Free acid value refers to the true strength of a glycolic acid product, and is affected by both the concentration of acid and the pH of the formula. This potent night cream is synergistically blended with 2% phytic acid to promote skin clarity and brightness, and a triple action-soothing complex to help support the skin barrier. Proven tolerable for nightly use, Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight improves the appearance of skin texture and tone to promote a bright complexion and glowing skin. Features a free acid value of 10% glycolic acid to promote cellular turnover 36% average improvement in glowing skin Dye-, and fragrance-free Tested tolerable for nightly use Ideal complement to chemical peels to pre-condition skin and extend results; always consult with a physician for individual regimen recommendations