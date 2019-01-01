REN

Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask

£36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

The active element to this mask is a 100% pure fruit acid complex (lactic, glycolic, tartaric and citric) and papain enzyme (from Papaya). These ingredients create a gentle but potent exfoliating action that targets dull, congested and mature skins. The AHAs resurface the skin, visibly improving firmness and radiance, while at the same time reducing fine lines, post acne scarring, blemishes and blackheads - the outcome is a bright, new complexion. Not suitable for very sensitive skins.