What it is: An exfoliating tan remover, cleanser and primer to gently exfoliate skin and remove traces of self-tan.What it does: Naturally derived glycolic acid works with a hydrating blend of vitamins B, C and E plus raspberry oil and aloe vera to leave skin feeling refreshed and toned. Gentle on the skin, it leaves the body looking refreshed with skin feeling more hydrated, all while effectively removing an old tan and priming the skin for new tanning treatments that follow.How to use: Once your tan is three days old, spritz Glyco Water onto dry skin and rub in circular motions. Leave on for five minutes. Rinse off under warm water and buff with a shower mitt. Skin will be primed and ready for a fresh tan application.