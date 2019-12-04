Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Joss & Main
Gluck Sofa
$999.99
$529.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Joss & Main
Soft channel-quilted velvet covers surrounds this convertible sofa. Mid-century inspiration with rounded arms and wood legs capped with brass accents
Need a few alternatives?
Modern Rustic Interiors
Derry Sofa
$1350.00
$549.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Andover Mills
Bjorn Chesterfield Settee
$1315.99
$277.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Changjie
Linen Settee Loveseat
$167.99
from
Amazon
BUY
World Market
Graywash Studio Day Sofa Bed + Free Shipping
$449.99
$269.99
from
World Market
BUY
More from Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Essentials Linen Reversible Duvet Set
$226.49
$123.91
from
Joss & Main
BUY
joss
Hoglund Kitchen Cart With Wood Top
$620.99
$335.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
Joss & Main
Lynn Wooden Entryway Bench
$168.99
$75.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
Joss & Main
Wood Storage Bench
$199.00
$89.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
More from Furniture
Edloe Finch
Edloe Finch Upholstered Forest Green Chairs
$272.13
from
Amazon
BUY
Anthropologie
Jali-carved Coffee Table
$648.00
$342.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Serta
Perfect Sleeper 14.75" Standale Ii Pillow Top Firm Hybr
$1214.99
$569.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
Tempurpedic
Tempur-proadapt
$2999.00
$2899.00
from
Tempurpedic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted