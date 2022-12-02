Go-To

Key ingredients: Niacinamide: Also known as Vitamin b3, niacinamide is a skin brightening agent as well as a very effective skin-restoring ingredient that helps keep your skin hydrated and firm. Kakadu Plum Extract: Derived from the native Australian kakadu plum tree, this extract is one of the richest sources of vitamin c in the world. It is a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin against premature ageing. Ultra Medical Grade Lanoli Jojoba Oil: A liquid wax produced in the seed of the jojoba plant. Rich in vitamin e, jojoba oil is an amazingly light, nourishing oil that absorbs quickly into the skin and protects against moisture loss. n: the natural oil found in sheep's wool; lanolin provides a healing, moisturising and soothing effects to all types of skin, particularly delicate, dry and chapped skin.