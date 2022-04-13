Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Nine West
Glows Platform Sandals
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nine West
The Glows Platform Sandals in our heel collection feature a high heel and a platform heel and open toe toe.
Need a few alternatives?
Nine West
Glows Platform Sandals
BUY
$99.00
Nine West
FitFlop
Pilar Suede Mule Platforms
BUY
£120.00
FitFlop
FitFlop
Pilar Leather Mule Platforms
BUY
£120.00
FitFlop
FitFlop
Eloise Espadrille Leather Wedge Slides
BUY
£120.00
FitFlop
More from Nine West
Nine West
Behot Heeled Slide Sandals
BUY
$85.00
Nine West
Nine West
Minus Ankle Wrap Flat Sandals
BUY
$69.00
Nine West
Nine West
Ailey Ankle Wrap Platform Sandals
BUY
$95.00
Nine West
Nine West
Fefee Platform Slide Sandals
BUY
$99.00
Nine West
More from Heels
Nine West
Ailey Ankle Wrap Platform Sandals
BUY
$95.00
Nine West
Nine West
Glows Platform Sandals
BUY
$99.00
Nine West
FitFlop
Pilar Suede Mule Platforms
BUY
£120.00
FitFlop
FitFlop
Pilar Leather Mule Platforms
BUY
£120.00
FitFlop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted