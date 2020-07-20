Glow Rx

Glowrx Skincare Bundle Set Of 3 ($100 Value)

$89.00

GlowRx Skincare Vitamin C Serum, Charcoal Mask, & Nighttime Moisturizer Bundle Set This triple product GlowRx Skincare bundle set is perfect for hydrating, reviving, and improving your skin health! This bundle kit contains 3 skincare essentials: The GlowRx Vitamin C Serum, Clear it out Charcoal Detox Mask, and the Sleepover Nighttime Moisturizer. GlowRx Skincare Vitamin C Serum Vitamin C proves a game-changer for women of color with various skin issues like uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, and skin cell damage. Think of this as the skin protector, protecting skin cells from free radicals, inhibiting melanin, and enhancing skin radiance. Simply put: your skin will look brighter, healthier, and younger with GlowRx Skincare Vitamin C Serum! GlowRx Skincare Charcoal Detox Mask Had a long and stressful day? No worries! This Charcoal Detox Mask will clear your pores out after a long stressful day. It draws out accumulated dirt, oils, and other impurities that get into the pores. Made with charcoal and other clarifying ingredients, this mask cleans impurities without irritating the skin. GlowRx Skincare Sleepover Nighttime Moisturizer If you have dry skin, then the Sleepover Nighttime Moisturizer should be your go-to moisturizer. Why? It locks in the much-needed moisture your skin requires, softens your skin, and gets you ready for the next day. Used separately, these products work just fine. However, combine it and see how your skin will go from flawed to flawless! The effect is nothing short of spectacular. While the detox mask removes dirt, the Vitamin C serum, and the Nighttime Moisturizer even out your skin tone and softens it. You can finally check a couple of your skin goals with this three-in-one bundle set. As a bonus, the products in this bundle work for all skin types – oily skin, dry skin, sensitive skin, or combination skin.