Glowish Super Jelly Lip Balm

$21.00

WHAT IT IS: A lip balm packed with juicy super-foods extracts, like Blueberry, Goji Berry, Matcha Tea and Coconut to soften, smooth and nourish the lips. WHAT IT DOES: Super Jelly Lip Balm is a jelly-like balm that melts into lips & subtly transforms them with a sheer, sexy, and juicy glow. An innovative formula with pH bloom technology adapts each shade to suit you. WHY WE’RE OBSESSED: Nourishing jelly-like texture 12-hour hydration 3 pH bloom shades, 1 colorless nude Superfood-infused Juicy glow WHAT ELSE TO KNOW: Super Jelly is a lightweight, tinted lip balm that nourishes lips with a sexy, subtle pop of color unique to your lips. A vegan-certified and 92% naturally derived formula packed with nutrient rich superfoods that leave lips soft, soothed, supple, and hydrated for up to 12 hours. KEY INGREDIENTS: Superfoods like Blueberry & Goji Berry Seed Oil, Matcha Tea and Coconut/MCT Oil work together to provide hydration and give an antioxidant boost to help soften and smooth the lips. SHADES: Blueberry – Cool purple Goji Berry – Warm red-orange Matcha – Subtle pink Coconut – No color