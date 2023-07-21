Huda Beauty

Glowish Multidew Vegan Skin Tint Foundation

Dewy, Second-Skin Vibes GloWish Multidew Skin Tint is a radiant, moisture-packed skin tint that instantly brightens your complexion and blurs pores for a soft-focus, dewy finish! Perfect for the ultimate “no makeup” makeup look, the sheer coverage illuminates your complexion (without hiding it!) and the light-reflective pearl pigments effortlessly enhance your natural beauty... it’ll literally change your glow game FOREVER! Key Features: • Available in 15 stretchable shades for all skin tones • Blendable application • Dewy finish • Pump applicator • High performance makeup with skin-loving ingredients The skin tint has been infused with good-for-skin ingredients including Damascus Rose Oil - which is featured in our WISHFUL Get Even Rose Oil - and sustainably sourced Red Bell Pepper Extract! The rose oil soothes, clarifies and locks in moisture, while the red pepper extract helps protect our skin against the effects of digital pollution (like the blue light in our cell phones & laptops). We wanted GloWish to have bomb formulas that are packed with the best ingredients nature has to offer (the formula is 92.6% naturally derived FYI!), and give your skin what it needs to help prevent the signs of premature aging, dark spots, and dullness! vegan, fragrance-free, water-, sweat-, transfer-proof, non-comedogenic, cartons are FSC-certified & 100% recyclable, sulfate & paraben-free - please see "Common Questions" for full GloWish Clean list