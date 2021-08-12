Huda Beauty

This skin tint is loaded with Damascus Rose Oil, Red Bell Pepper Extract and Plant-Derived Squalane! The Damascus Rose Oil soothes, clarifies and locks in moisture, while the cold-pressed, Red Bell Pepper Extract helps protect our skin against the effects of digital pollution (which exposes our skin to premature ageing, dark spots and sleep deprivation). Available in 13 stretchable shades, the dew-boosting formula looks seamless on absolutely everyone, thanks to the near-neutral undertones. It’s super blendable and will honestly give you second-skin vibes. The tube’s pump also makes applying on-the-go super easy. The skin tint has been infused with good-for-skin ingredients including Damascus Rose Oil - which is featured in our WISHFUL Get Even Rose Oil - and sustainably sourced Red Bell Pepper Extract. The rose oil soothes, clarifies and locks in moisture, while the red pepper extract helps protect our skin against the effects of digital pollution (like the blue light in our cell phones & laptops).