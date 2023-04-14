Huda Beauty

Glowish Bright Light Hydrating Sheer Vegan Concealer

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Huda Beauty

A lightweight, illuminating concealer that effortlessly melts into the skin. Packed with skin-loving ingredients, Bright Light illuminates, hydrates, & rejuvenates under the eyes at the speed of light. Its featherlight formula blends in seamlessly for a natural, skin-like finish. No-makeup makeup has never looked this natural! Available in 15 brightening shades that match Multidew Skin Tint & Luminous Pressed Powder 00 PORCELAIN Ultra fair skin tones with pink undertones 01 FAIR Fair skin tones with neutral undertones 1.5 FAIR COOL Fair skin tones with pink undertones 02 FAIR LIGHT Fair light skin tones with golden undertones 03 LIGHT Light skin tones with peachy undertones 04 LIGHT MEDIUM — HUDA’S SHADE Light medium skin tones with pink - neutral undertones 05 MEDIUM Medium skin tones with neutral undertones 06 MEDIUM TAN Medium tan skin tones with golden undertones 07 TAN LIGHT Tan light skin tones with neutral undertones 08 TAN Tan skin tones with golden - neutral undertones 09 EXTRA TAN Extra tan skin tones with olive - neutral undertones 10 DEEP TAN Deep tan skin tones with red - neutral undertones 11 DEEP Deep skin tones with red undertones 12 RICH Rich skin tones with neutral undertones 13 EXTRA RICH Extra Rich skin tones with neutral - red undertones