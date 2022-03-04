Ole Henriksen

Glow2oh™ Dark Spot Toner

Seeing dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture? Spent too much time in tanning beds or baking under the sun? It’s time to atone for your skin sins. This potent brightening toner, supercharged with a high concentration of AHAs (glycolic and lactic acids) and witch hazel water, reduces the look of dark spots in as little as 7 days. It also targets fine lines and wrinkles, and smoothes texture. But this powerhouse AHA toner has a soft side, too. Infused with sandalwood, chamomile and licorice extracts, it’s gentle enough for daily use. Tone post-cleansing for a skin-smoothing boost, and you’ll be perfectly prepped for serum and moisturizer. Plus, with its addictive lemon sugar scent and “it’s working!” tingle, you’ll be hooked from the very first swipe. Reveal a transformed, refined and youthful-looking Ole Glow®!. Smoothes texture Targets fine lines and wrinkles Vegan